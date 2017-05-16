Starkville man arrested for auto burglary on Old West Point Road

The Starkville Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Starkville man Monday on Old West Point Road and charged him with two counts of auto burglary.

Jaylin K. Boyd was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

Boyd appeared in municipal court on Monday.

SPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case, or any other criminal cases, to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.