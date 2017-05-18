Starkville man accused of seven residential burglaries

The Starkville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Keontay R. Young Wednesday for seven felony warrants issued for seven counts of residential burglary in the city.

Young, a Starkville resident, was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $35,000.

SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovely said the burglaries occurred between June 2016 and May 2017. No other details were provided as to where the burglaries occurred.

He appeared in Starkville Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 17.

Lovelady said the incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.