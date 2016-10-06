Starkville industrial park gets natural gas help

A plan to further industrial development in the Golden Triangle took a step forward Thursday after officials announced $16.75 million in natural gas expansion projects for Oktibbeha and Lowndes counties.

The partnership between Atmos Energy and the Mississippi Public Service Commission will solve any natural gas capacity issues for Starkville's planned industrial park, northwest of the Highway 25 and Highway 82 interchange—an issue that nearly stalled the city's second attempt in securing an industrial development site.

"Infrastructure projects are vital for our state," said North District Commissioner Brandon Presley. "We've got to solve problems. If we lose out on opportunities, that's our fault. We are working to get things done. I am extremely proud of this. I think this was a day in which we moved the Golden Triangle forward."

In August, city and county officials approved $14 million for the site. GTR LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins confirmed bonds could be issued on the project as soon as next month.

"This is critical for what we are trying to do for Oktibbeha County," Higgins said. "There wasn't enough natural gas capacity for an industrial park in Starkville without it. It has been a challenge. We've been slowly solving problems. This gas problem put us to a point where we had to nearly stop. Both of these projects are big for each site."

