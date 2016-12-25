Starkville hosts Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at Hump
SDN staff
Sunday, December 25, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville High School will host the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament.
For boys and girls previews for the event, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.
Below is a schedule for the tournament.
Monday's Games
Girls: Grenada vs. Starkville, 1 p.m.
Boys: Raleigh Egypt vs. Neshoba Central, 2:30 p.m.
Girls: Raleigh Egypt vs. Olive Branch, 4 p.m.
Girls: Harrison Central vs. Southaven, 5:30 p.m.
Boys: Tupelo vs. Starkville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Girls: Olive Branch vs. Grenada, 1 p.m.
Girls: Starkville vs. Harrison Central, 2:30 p.m.
Boys: Neshoba Central vs. Tupelo, 4 p.m.
Girls: Southaven vs. Raleigh Egypt, 5:30 p.m.
Boys: Starkville vs. Raleigh Egypt, 7 p.m.
