Starkville hosts Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at Hump

Starkville High School will host the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament.

For boys and girls previews for the event, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.

Below is a schedule for the tournament.

Monday's Games

Girls: Grenada vs. Starkville, 1 p.m.

Boys: Raleigh Egypt vs. Neshoba Central, 2:30 p.m.

Girls: Raleigh Egypt vs. Olive Branch, 4 p.m.

Girls: Harrison Central vs. Southaven, 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Tupelo vs. Starkville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Girls: Olive Branch vs. Grenada, 1 p.m.

Girls: Starkville vs. Harrison Central, 2:30 p.m.

Boys: Neshoba Central vs. Tupelo, 4 p.m.

Girls: Southaven vs. Raleigh Egypt, 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Starkville vs. Raleigh Egypt, 7 p.m.