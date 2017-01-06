Starkville High School player to participate in Army All-American Game

Willie Gay will announce his future home on the college level in just a few short weeks.

Before that time, though, the Starkville Daily News Player of the Year gets four more quarters of high school football.

Saturday at noon on NBC, Gay will showcase his talents with some of the best in the country at the prestigious Army All-American Game in San Antonio. Gay, a four-star linebacker by the 247Sports Composite rankings, is representing the state with Morton wide receiver D.D. Bowie and Clinton running back Cam Akers.

