Starkville High holds commencement at The Hump
The 263 members of Starkville High School’s Class of 2017 earned their diplomas Friday night.
The class received $5.2 million in total scholarship funds and 68 students graduated with honors. The class also included 57 Mississippi Scholars. The commencement was located in the Humphrey Coliseum on the Mississippi State University Campus.
Think about who enabled you to finally get your diploma,” said valedictorian Nancy “CiCi” Zhang. “I could never stand here today without my family, teachers, mentors and friends.”
Zhang specifically thanked several SHS teachers, her parents and salutatorian Shanika Musser. Zhang will attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to study biomedical engineering.
“I hope tonight is a night to remember, because it marks the start of something new,” Musser said. “After tonight we’ve got to go our own ways, because high school wasn’t meant to last forever. Right here, right now it’s time to break free from dress code and standardized tests.”
Both Zhang and Musser also acknowledged deceased SHS Junior English teacher Sheree Ferguson.
Principal Sean McDonnall thanked parents teachers and students, as well as thanking the seniors specifically for following his directions to them at the obeginning of the semester to show him a college acceptance letter, submitted job application or letter of acceptance into any of the U.S. Armed Forces by the end of the year.
“Class of 2017, thank you for making it her tonight,” McDonnall said. “Thank you for gracing our hallways for the past 13 years. Thank you for allowing us to watch you grow and become wonderful young adults. Thank you for applying yourselves, getting involved, making a difference and getting college or career ready.”
McDonnall also told the seniors that graduation was just the beginning, and that they had control over their own futures.
Graduate Shanna Thrasher, who plans to study cosmetology at East Mississippi Community College, said graduating felt “amazing,” and that she would miss her SHS friends the most.
Graduate Sam Snell said he planned to attend EMCC and transfer to MSU to study business with a focus on real estate. He said he would miss being a part of his after-school activities, including tennis, student government association and National Honor Society.
“I’ve worked very hard for this and I’m very happy to finally made it,” Snell Said.
SHS 2017 Graduates:
Nancy Xinyu Zhang,
Valedictorian
Shanika Rae Musser,
Salutatorian
Kayla Lanette Acoff
Darrious Darren Agnew
Shane Austin Aguayo
Jaquez Devon Akins
David Wesley Albritton
Shahad Alotaibi
Iyad Hesham Alsaud
Michela Nicole Anderson
Toni Aniyah Deavion
Armstead
Tatyana Shonte Austin
Ethan Nicholas Baca
Janey McKay Baggett
DdAllen Vincent Bailey
Alexandra Evelyn Baldwin
Chloe Lauren Bardon
Gia Anitira Bean
Madison Marie Bean
Jada Danielle Beckum
Antwanique Ayunna Bell
Cameron Michael Bell
Christina Lashun Bell
Markedric Keyaivis Bell
Tymesha Charnea Bell
Brianna Quna Bevill
Aaron Christian Bird
Savannah Grace Blackwell
Carla Marie Bohna
Justin Brock Boone
Joshua Paul Bramlett
Theodore Vincent Brocato
Charlena Antwannette
Brown
Makell Donta Brown
Mari Hunter Brown
Quianna Shaneece Brown
Michael Seth Brumley
Tyerria Tanvzon Bryant
Jontay Alexis Monic Bunton
Tatiana Lafaye Burgess
Bradley Austin Burns
Gustin Tyler Bush
Anna Linda Byrd
Christopher Alexander
Calder
Olivia Daniella Calmes
Randolph Gerrod Calmes
Zion Deshun Cannon
Matteo Cappello
Drakieria Mye’unique
Myrickle Carpenter
Tanya Jenee Cato
Iviana Lasha Cattledge
Christian Deonte’ Chandler
Haley Morgan Church
Daisha Disha Clark
Jerome Clark Jr.
Keasheeka Trevell Clark
Tavian Tyrese Clark
Taylor Salena Clark
Joseph Kelly Claybrook
Olen Keith Coatney
Jessica Jamaya Cobb
Rymesha Untaija Coggins
Aziza Nymiah Coleman
Kaylee Nicole Coleman
Malik Jovohn Collins
Chandler Mackenzie Conner
Israel Silhouette Corbett
Bradley Scott Curtis
Malcolm Jamad Dailey
Ansley Morgan Dale
Kelsey Marie Damms
Tiesha Shane’ Daniels
Ericka Ashlynn Davis
Jasmine Nicole Davis
William Luke Davis
Camryn Grace Dawkins
Ariel Sade Dean
Lynnzie Shawniece Dean
Vance Coleman Dewberry
Jamilla Kayla Disu
Brendan Powell Dobbs
T’angela Janae Doss
Jazmyn Charlis Demaz’
Zykia Douglas
Shanequa Ashanti Marie
Duck
Lawson Joy Dumas
Sara Grace Duncan
Marika Angela Dunne
Jaquerric Laquante
Edmonds
Marionte Dytez Edwards
Nathan Jermaine Edwards
Tony Ikencoda Elliott Jr.
James Earl Ellis II
William Paul Ellis
Cameron Rashad Evans
Ikela Roesha Evans
Lamaija Janae Evans
Shunderika Shaniqua’ Fason
Genny Leigh Fischer
Sarah Besse Fischer
Braylon Alonzo Fisher
Ra’gan Ambria Fisher
Zachary Dontavious
Fountain
Kensley Page French
Jakima Racquel Fulton
Edward Terrell Furr
Malik Cordarius Gaines
Shalonna Michelle Gardner
Stavohn Laryll Gardner
Willie Earl Gay Jr.
Jaquantis Javon Gibson
Mary Shanell Gibson
Yezenia Tatyana Gibson
Toni Lakayla Gillespie
Alexis Sharnee Glass
Tristen Allen
Shane Grantham
Chyna Shuntierra Gray
Ronnieshya Charde’ Grayer
Tyler Laron Grayer
Jamia Tyasia Kyana Guido
Tycurio Fantazse Guy
Richard Lee Halfacre Jr.
Darren Darius Hall Jr.
Adonis Vashon Harris
Christopher Lashawn
Harris Jr.
Lamarquez Tredonte Harris
William Henry Harris IV
Alliecia Robin Marneese
Hart £
Rylee Madison Hathaway
Robert Doss Haynes
Justin Allen Helms
Cornealius Martez Hendrix
Damarcus Dashun Hendrix
Kory Deonta Hill
Antoinette Zankezzia
Desi Hinton
Charlie Howard
Hornburger III
Teuna Keondra Houston
Presley Lane Howard
Breuna Jamia Hubbard
William Brady Hunt
Jill Caroline Jackson
Leah Nicole Jackson
Kayla Da’Shon Jefferson
Savannah Sabree Jefferson
Zandin Mark’ese Jenkins
Markejah Breunna Johnson
Gyasi Omari Jones
Jakoby Ty’Mal Jones
Kashayla Krishon Jones
Kelsey Monae Jones
Zyshonda Khimeyu Jones
Nelson Jordan II
Nydaisha Shameri’a Jordan
Carlos Lamar Kemp Jr.
Hannah Jennifry King
John Thomas King
Natalie Lauren King
Kennis Marie Kingery
Michael Aaron Kunkle Jr.
Andy Yuan-Zhe Li
Hailey Anne Linley
Jesse Hamilton Little
A’Daedreya Ke’Onna Mallet
Hudson Grant Matheny
Katherine Grace Mattox
James David May
Kristopher Rodriquez
McCarter
Makayla Ciarra McCarter
Marlentray Rontrell
McDowell Jr.
Christy Rashay McGee
Erica Nicole McGee
Tahj Devoia McKey
Sierra Louise McKinley
Ashley Clea Anita
McLemore
Steven Lamar McMorris
Shaliyah Leshan Miles
Chelsie Blake Miller
Heidi Lynne Miller
Andy Devier Moore
Gabriella Ayanna Moore
Rylan James Moore
Austin Jermaine Morris
Jamie Duran Morris Jr.
Madilyn Hope Morris
Malek Salameh Mrayyan
Krystian Akeyuanna Neely
Craig Marquise Nichols
Kalyn Mary-Alyce Nichols
Alecea Michea Niven
Brikerrian Jaquante Nurse
Decorda Deon Owens
Jaime Yvett Pearson
Thomas Gabriel Perez
Yasenia May Pinkney
Alexis Trinee’ Poe
Marshala Marnique Poe
Shontavious Marshon Poe
Earnest Lavell Price Jr.
Larkin Sage Pritchard
Jessi Claire Pryor
Phillip Quinn III
Isley Jaymond Randle
Connor Wilson Reinike
Ethan Caliel Reynolds
Deion Marte’ Rice
Kiana Lashay Rice
Jeffery Lashawn Riley Jr.
Lashundra Taishanna Riley
Johnathan Tyler Roach
Thomas Cole Roberts
Audrey Margaret Robertson
Tyler Fitzgerald RobinsonStovall
Jackson Thomas Rosinski
Alejandro Hamilton
Roskelley
Garcia
Craig Evan Ruff
Maria Camila Salazar
Deanna Lynette Sanders
Casey Owen Sexton
Javian Lamont Sherman
Skylar Travarious Shields
Joshua James Simmons
Angelica Mercedes Sinclair
Aaliyah Ja’nay Smith
Barzinia Keion Smith
Latazia Nike’ Smith
Samuel Wade Snell
Chi’tia Tamera Spencer
Joshua Malik Spencer
Ladarius Kemar Spencer
Austin Lake Spradling
Shykel Andres Spruell
Courtney Quierra Stallings
Quontavious Damon
Staples
Jalan Malika Junior Starks
Malesa Leslie Stiles
Calista Breanne Stineman
Amelia Charlotte Story
Georgiana Katherine Swan
Cedrianna Lasha Tate
Shanquessie Ambriel Tate
Anna Hayden Taylor
Deveani La’quia Thomas
Niquasia Keontae
Thompson
Shanna Michelle Thrasher
Alejandra Estefania Torres
Lashondra Keshay Townsel
James Wesley Travis
Yachimma Quonnett
Latrece Tucker
Cleaborn Micajah Turner
Marquajah Tyja Turnipseed
Tatayana Antwanette
Turnipseed
Jatoya Nicole Tutton
Hannah Marie Vanderberg
Mia Alexandria Vaughn
Christal A’Shanti Quierra
Walker
Laverious Rovon Warren
Alexis Joanna White
Allexie Rose Williams
Amber Shaynee-Danyel
Williams
Bruce Lareco Williams
Dearius Hakeem Williams
Faith Williams
Isiah Lavon Williams
Jared Nandel Williams
Keilei Alexandria Williams
Koran Malik Williams
Christopher Lamar
Williamson
Brandon Terrell Wilson
Broderick La-Dale Wilson
Tybra Naomi Windsor
Megan Rose Wingate
Damaya Letasseya Winters
Shaquilla Tanisha Wordlaw
Dontavious Quandarius-Co
Yarbrough
Waverly Hunter Yeatman
Keyona Taquilla Young
Lakyra Marvea’ Young
Marshell Young
Category: