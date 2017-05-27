Starkville High holds commencement at The Hump

The 263 members of Starkville High School’s Class of 2017 earned their diplomas Friday night.

The class received $5.2 million in total scholarship funds and 68 students graduated with honors. The class also included 57 Mississippi Scholars. The commencement was located in the Humphrey Coliseum on the Mississippi State University Campus.

Think about who enabled you to finally get your diploma,” said valedictorian Nancy “CiCi” Zhang. “I could never stand here today without my family, teachers, mentors and friends.”

Zhang specifically thanked several SHS teachers, her parents and salutatorian Shanika Musser. Zhang will attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to study biomedical engineering.

“I hope tonight is a night to remember, because it marks the start of something new,” Musser said. “After tonight we’ve got to go our own ways, because high school wasn’t meant to last forever. Right here, right now it’s time to break free from dress code and standardized tests.”

Both Zhang and Musser also acknowledged deceased SHS Junior English teacher Sheree Ferguson.

Principal Sean McDonnall thanked parents teachers and students, as well as thanking the seniors specifically for following his directions to them at the obeginning of the semester to show him a college acceptance letter, submitted job application or letter of acceptance into any of the U.S. Armed Forces by the end of the year.

“Class of 2017, thank you for making it her tonight,” McDonnall said. “Thank you for gracing our hallways for the past 13 years. Thank you for allowing us to watch you grow and become wonderful young adults. Thank you for applying yourselves, getting involved, making a difference and getting college or career ready.”

McDonnall also told the seniors that graduation was just the beginning, and that they had control over their own futures.

Graduate Shanna Thrasher, who plans to study cosmetology at East Mississippi Community College, said graduating felt “amazing,” and that she would miss her SHS friends the most.

Graduate Sam Snell said he planned to attend EMCC and transfer to MSU to study business with a focus on real estate. He said he would miss being a part of his after-school activities, including tennis, student government association and National Honor Society.

“I’ve worked very hard for this and I’m very happy to finally made it,” Snell Said.

SHS 2017 Graduates:

Nancy Xinyu Zhang,

Valedictorian

Shanika Rae Musser,

Salutatorian

Kayla Lanette Acoff

Darrious Darren Agnew

Shane Austin Aguayo

Jaquez Devon Akins

David Wesley Albritton

Shahad Alotaibi

Iyad Hesham Alsaud

Michela Nicole Anderson

Toni Aniyah Deavion

Armstead

Tatyana Shonte Austin

Ethan Nicholas Baca

Janey McKay Baggett

DdAllen Vincent Bailey

Alexandra Evelyn Baldwin

Chloe Lauren Bardon

Gia Anitira Bean

Madison Marie Bean

Jada Danielle Beckum

Antwanique Ayunna Bell

Cameron Michael Bell

Christina Lashun Bell

Markedric Keyaivis Bell

Tymesha Charnea Bell

Brianna Quna Bevill

Aaron Christian Bird

Savannah Grace Blackwell

Carla Marie Bohna

Justin Brock Boone

Joshua Paul Bramlett

Theodore Vincent Brocato

Charlena Antwannette

Brown

Makell Donta Brown

Mari Hunter Brown

Quianna Shaneece Brown

Michael Seth Brumley

Tyerria Tanvzon Bryant

Jontay Alexis Monic Bunton

Tatiana Lafaye Burgess

Bradley Austin Burns

Gustin Tyler Bush

Anna Linda Byrd

Christopher Alexander

Calder

Olivia Daniella Calmes

Randolph Gerrod Calmes

Zion Deshun Cannon

Matteo Cappello

Drakieria Mye’unique

Myrickle Carpenter

Tanya Jenee Cato

Iviana Lasha Cattledge

Christian Deonte’ Chandler

Haley Morgan Church

Daisha Disha Clark

Jerome Clark Jr.

Keasheeka Trevell Clark

Tavian Tyrese Clark

Taylor Salena Clark

Joseph Kelly Claybrook

Olen Keith Coatney

Jessica Jamaya Cobb

Rymesha Untaija Coggins

Aziza Nymiah Coleman

Kaylee Nicole Coleman

Malik Jovohn Collins

Chandler Mackenzie Conner

Israel Silhouette Corbett

Bradley Scott Curtis

Malcolm Jamad Dailey

Ansley Morgan Dale

Kelsey Marie Damms

Tiesha Shane’ Daniels

Ericka Ashlynn Davis

Jasmine Nicole Davis

William Luke Davis

Camryn Grace Dawkins

Ariel Sade Dean

Lynnzie Shawniece Dean

Vance Coleman Dewberry

Jamilla Kayla Disu

Brendan Powell Dobbs

T’angela Janae Doss

Jazmyn Charlis Demaz’

Zykia Douglas

Shanequa Ashanti Marie

Duck

Lawson Joy Dumas

Sara Grace Duncan

Marika Angela Dunne

Jaquerric Laquante

Edmonds

Marionte Dytez Edwards

Nathan Jermaine Edwards

Tony Ikencoda Elliott Jr.

James Earl Ellis II

William Paul Ellis

Cameron Rashad Evans

Ikela Roesha Evans

Lamaija Janae Evans

Shunderika Shaniqua’ Fason

Genny Leigh Fischer

Sarah Besse Fischer

Braylon Alonzo Fisher

Ra’gan Ambria Fisher

Zachary Dontavious

Fountain

Kensley Page French

Jakima Racquel Fulton

Edward Terrell Furr

Malik Cordarius Gaines

Shalonna Michelle Gardner

Stavohn Laryll Gardner

Willie Earl Gay Jr.

Jaquantis Javon Gibson

Mary Shanell Gibson

Yezenia Tatyana Gibson

Toni Lakayla Gillespie

Alexis Sharnee Glass

Tristen Allen

Shane Grantham

Chyna Shuntierra Gray

Ronnieshya Charde’ Grayer

Tyler Laron Grayer

Jamia Tyasia Kyana Guido

Tycurio Fantazse Guy

Richard Lee Halfacre Jr.

Darren Darius Hall Jr.

Adonis Vashon Harris

Christopher Lashawn

Harris Jr.

Lamarquez Tredonte Harris

William Henry Harris IV

Alliecia Robin Marneese

Hart £

Rylee Madison Hathaway

Robert Doss Haynes

Justin Allen Helms

Cornealius Martez Hendrix

Damarcus Dashun Hendrix

Kory Deonta Hill

Antoinette Zankezzia

Desi Hinton

Charlie Howard

Hornburger III

Teuna Keondra Houston

Presley Lane Howard

Breuna Jamia Hubbard

William Brady Hunt

Jill Caroline Jackson

Leah Nicole Jackson

Kayla Da’Shon Jefferson

Savannah Sabree Jefferson

Zandin Mark’ese Jenkins

Markejah Breunna Johnson

Gyasi Omari Jones

Jakoby Ty’Mal Jones

Kashayla Krishon Jones

Kelsey Monae Jones

Zyshonda Khimeyu Jones

Nelson Jordan II

Nydaisha Shameri’a Jordan

Carlos Lamar Kemp Jr.

Hannah Jennifry King

John Thomas King

Natalie Lauren King

Kennis Marie Kingery

Michael Aaron Kunkle Jr.

Andy Yuan-Zhe Li

Hailey Anne Linley

Jesse Hamilton Little

A’Daedreya Ke’Onna Mallet

Hudson Grant Matheny

Katherine Grace Mattox

James David May

Kristopher Rodriquez

McCarter

Makayla Ciarra McCarter

Marlentray Rontrell

McDowell Jr.

Christy Rashay McGee

Erica Nicole McGee

Tahj Devoia McKey

Sierra Louise McKinley

Ashley Clea Anita

McLemore

Steven Lamar McMorris

Shaliyah Leshan Miles

Chelsie Blake Miller

Heidi Lynne Miller

Andy Devier Moore

Gabriella Ayanna Moore

Rylan James Moore

Austin Jermaine Morris

Jamie Duran Morris Jr.

Madilyn Hope Morris

Malek Salameh Mrayyan

Krystian Akeyuanna Neely

Craig Marquise Nichols

Kalyn Mary-Alyce Nichols

Alecea Michea Niven

Brikerrian Jaquante Nurse

Decorda Deon Owens

Jaime Yvett Pearson

Thomas Gabriel Perez

Yasenia May Pinkney

Alexis Trinee’ Poe

Marshala Marnique Poe

Shontavious Marshon Poe

Earnest Lavell Price Jr.

Larkin Sage Pritchard

Jessi Claire Pryor

Phillip Quinn III

Isley Jaymond Randle

Connor Wilson Reinike

Ethan Caliel Reynolds

Deion Marte’ Rice

Kiana Lashay Rice

Jeffery Lashawn Riley Jr.

Lashundra Taishanna Riley

Johnathan Tyler Roach

Thomas Cole Roberts

Audrey Margaret Robertson

Tyler Fitzgerald RobinsonStovall

Jackson Thomas Rosinski

Alejandro Hamilton

Roskelley

Garcia

Craig Evan Ruff

Maria Camila Salazar

Deanna Lynette Sanders

Casey Owen Sexton

Javian Lamont Sherman

Skylar Travarious Shields

Joshua James Simmons

Angelica Mercedes Sinclair

Aaliyah Ja’nay Smith

Barzinia Keion Smith

Latazia Nike’ Smith

Samuel Wade Snell

Chi’tia Tamera Spencer

Joshua Malik Spencer

Ladarius Kemar Spencer

Austin Lake Spradling

Shykel Andres Spruell

Courtney Quierra Stallings

Quontavious Damon

Staples

Jalan Malika Junior Starks

Malesa Leslie Stiles

Calista Breanne Stineman

Amelia Charlotte Story

Georgiana Katherine Swan

Cedrianna Lasha Tate

Shanquessie Ambriel Tate

Anna Hayden Taylor

Deveani La’quia Thomas

Niquasia Keontae

Thompson

Shanna Michelle Thrasher

Alejandra Estefania Torres

Lashondra Keshay Townsel

James Wesley Travis

Yachimma Quonnett

Latrece Tucker

Cleaborn Micajah Turner

Marquajah Tyja Turnipseed

Tatayana Antwanette

Turnipseed

Jatoya Nicole Tutton

Hannah Marie Vanderberg

Mia Alexandria Vaughn

Christal A’Shanti Quierra

Walker

Laverious Rovon Warren

Alexis Joanna White

Allexie Rose Williams

Amber Shaynee-Danyel

Williams

Bruce Lareco Williams

Dearius Hakeem Williams

Faith Williams

Isiah Lavon Williams

Jared Nandel Williams

Keilei Alexandria Williams

Koran Malik Williams

Christopher Lamar

Williamson

Brandon Terrell Wilson

Broderick La-Dale Wilson

Tybra Naomi Windsor

Megan Rose Wingate

Damaya Letasseya Winters

Shaquilla Tanisha Wordlaw

Dontavious Quandarius-Co

Yarbrough

Waverly Hunter Yeatman

Keyona Taquilla Young

Lakyra Marvea’ Young

Marshell Young