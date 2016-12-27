Starkville girls defeat Grenada

Jariyah Covington knew she had to bring something just a little bit extra to the court on Monday afternoon.

With guard Tabreea Gandy out with a viral infection, it was going to be important for Covington to produce for the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets against the Grenada Lady Chargers.

Covington responded with 24 points and helped the Lady Jackets defeat the Lady Chargers 65-34 in the first game of the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament.

For a recap of the game, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.