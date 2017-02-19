Starkville girl makes beauty pageant finals

Madalyn McBride of Starkville was one of the top five contestants at East Mississippi Community College's 2017 Beauty and Beau Pageant.

The annual pageant took place on Feb. 7 at the Stennis Auditorium on EMCC's Scooba campus.

"Madalyn McBride is a dental hygiene major at EMCC," said Susan Monk, the director of public information at EMCC. "McBride enjoys hunting, water skiing, and wake boarding. She also likes shopping and traveling."

After graduation from EMCC in December 2017, Madalyn plans to attend University Medical Center in Jackson to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.

The first place winners of the pageant were Kaitlyn Taylor of West Point, who won the title "Most Beautiful," and Kialur Armstrong of Bruce, who won the title “Most Handsome."

A news release sent by EMCC said that Taylor plans to pursue a degree in Exercise Science at the University of Alabama, and to attend graduate school and become a physical therapist. Armstrong plans to pursue a master's degree in Sports Administration at Mississippi State University, and to become an athletic director and work with MSU football.