Starkville Fire Department set to get new fire trucks

Fire officials in Starkville will soon see new upgrades, to the tune of two new, state-of-the-art fire engines for SFD.

The plan's been in the works since the spring of last year, and the department will officially receive the trucks this week.

The new fire engines were approved last year after the department received a grant to help subsidize the new vehicles. The move marks the first time in over 20 years in which the department replaced two new fire engines simultaneously.

The custom-made trucks were secured through a grant from the state's rebate insurance fund, to cover the $1.1 million additions. Older vehicles will be placed on reserve status. The move also coincides with the department netting a new pay progression plan – ahead of the city's plan to boost all city workers making below $10 above the threshold next July. The advanced progression plan, specific to SFD,

Once the trucks are received from the Florida-based manufacturing company, they will be worked through training by all department staff to learn the ins and outs of the new vehicles. At the Nov. 1 aldermen meeting, SFD Chief Charles Yarbrough speculated he would host a day to present the trucks — which would be here in time for the upcoming, annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 28.