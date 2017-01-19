Starkville Dickey’s future in limbo

The city of Starkville is down one barbecue joint for the time being.

After Christmas, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in the College Park Shopping Center on Russell Street shut its doors.

Dickey’s spokeswoman Michelle George said in a statement to the SDN that the corporate office hopes to resolve the issues that led to the store closure, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused Dickey’s guests.

“At this time, we hope to reopen the location, so that Starkville guests can continue to enjoy delicious Texas-style barbecue,” George said.

Requests for comment from franchise owner John Thomas and College Park Shopping Center owner George Sherman were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Dickey’s news release, the Starkville location opened Nov. 19, 2015, and was the 12th Dickey’s restaurant opened in Mississippi.