Starkville Dairy Queen welcomes huge crowd at store opening

Starkville's newest fast food eatery is officially open, and customers arrived at the Dairy Queen located at Lynn Lane and Louisville Street as early as 7 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. opening on Wednesday.

Around 200 people were awaiting the opening, with the line wrapping around the store.

Debbie Vanderford of Corinth and Laura Smith of Starkville were first in line for the opening. Smith said the pair had been excited for the opening since it was announced.

"We have one in Corinth," Vanderford said. "Every time I make a trip there, I get a Georgia Mud Fudge Blizzard."

A group of children that were escorted by Brittany Nichols, an employee at the Sprint Mart one street down from the Dairy Queen, were looking forward to the food and seeing the inside of the store.

"I used to eat at one when I lived in Tuscaloosa, so we're just excited to see what they have in store," Nichols said.

Inside, the staff of nearly 80 employees prepared for the grand opening with chants and then a prayer before the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting with the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

"I'm looking forward to customers coming out and really enjoying a visit to Dairy Queen," said Starkville Dairy Queen General Manager Danielle Jones. "The crew here is all local employees."

Chief Operating Officer of Fourteen Foods Jill Walz said Jones's feat of hiring over 70 employees in three days was a company record.

"We are very excited to get our doors open," Walz said. "We are a family-owned faith-based Dairy Queen Franchisee out of Minnesota. This is our 204th store in a 12-state region … (Jones) hired an amazing staff with lots of smiles that really wants to serve the community."

Fourteen Foods Operations Supervisor over North Mississippi and North Alabama Chris Hagler said he hopes the location will become a place for the community to gather. Hagler said the fact that the community was already responding well was encouraging.

"I love the location," Hagler said. "There are apartments and homes, there are schools around us. I love the fact that we are in a community and not on the strip amongst everybody else."

When the Dairy Queen doors opened, there was applause and a cheer that could be heard around the building. Jones stood at the doors giving customers high-fives as they walked in, employees held Dairy Queen cakes for customers to choose from, and customers crowded the new restaurant for the opportunity for food, ice cream, and the "free blizzards for a year" offer for the first 100 customers to buy a Dairy Queen Cake.