Starkville Dairy Queen moves opening date to May 8

The final date set for the official opening of Dairy Queen in Starkville is May 8, at 10:30 a.m.

Will Connell, community marketing manager for Fourteen Foods, the largest Dairy Queen franchisee, said there will be a ribbon cutting for the big opening. The new store is located at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Louisville Street, and construction is almost finished.

"Starkville is a strong community, and we're proud to be able to bring new DQ memories to the area," Will Connell said. "Now families in the area will be able to make new memories while enjoying DQ classics."

The first 100 customers who purchase a DQ ice cream cake will get a voucher for two free Blizzards every month for a year.