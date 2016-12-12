Starkville Christian girls making progress on court

Progress is still being made by the Starkville Christian School Lady Cougars on the basketball court.

A victory slipped through the fingers of the Lady Cougars on Monday night and coach Alliesha Thomas said there were just a few things that kept that from happening.

"Honestly, I felt like we should have won," Thomas said after the 36-26 loss to Kemper Academy at home. "We're making a lot of improvements, but just have to keep chipping away at learning the fundamental things and mentally what to do when things don't go in our favor.

"That's just a representation of what happens when you have a young team. We've just got to figure that out as times go on."

