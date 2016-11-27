Starkville businesses pitch in for Giving Tuesday

Multiple local shops and retailers will come together to give a portion of proceeds made on Nov. 29 to charity, as part of the national Giving Tuesday initiative.

Giving Tuesday enters its fifth year, and is celebrated as a global day of giving fueled by collaboration and social media, according to the campaign's website.

In Starkville, 12 businesses will give 10 percent discounts on all Nov. 29 purchases, and 10 percent will be given to the Reclaimed Project.

The Reclaimed Project gives a $1,500 adoption grant each month to families adopting both locally and internationally.

Participating businesses include:

929 Coffee Bar, Deep South Pout, Doodlebugs, The Biscuit Shop, Libby Story, 42nd and Fifth, Fleur De LIs Flowers and Gifts, The Book Mart and Cafe, Juva Juice, Gypster Veil, The Sundial and Style Revel.