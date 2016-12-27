Starkville boys knock off Tupelo again

’Twas the night after Christmas, but the Starkville Yellowjackets were no longer in the giving spirit on Monday.

Starkville’s stinginess led to yet another win over a tough Tupelo team.

The Jackets topped the Golden Wave 47-39 at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum as part of the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament. Starkville (11-2) has now topped Tupelo (13-2) twice this month and remains the only team to defeat the Golden Wave this season.

For a recap of the game, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.