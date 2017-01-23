Starkville attorney qualifies for mayor's race

Starkville property attorney Johnny Moore on Monday officially qualified to run for mayor.

According to a news release, Moore qualified to run in the Democratic primary election scheduled for May 2.

In the release, Moore said he hopes to improve the city of Starkville’s image with national and local developers.

“I believe our city is a very attractive place for economic development, and by building a stronger relationship with local and national developers, we can attract local development that will grow Starkville’s job market,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore has practiced law in Starkville for 30 years, and is the owner of Moore Law Office. He holds an undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University, and a law degree from the University of Mississippi.

He will face candidates Lynn Spruill and Damion Poe in the primary. No Republicans have yet qualified for the mayoral race.

The winner of the mayoral race will replace two-term Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman, who announced in November that he would not seek a third term.