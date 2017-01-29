Starkville-area scholars rake in awards at EMCC

Several local scholars won big on Friday at the East Mississippi Community College Scholars Olympiad.

A release from EMCC said about 140 high school students competed in nine academic categories that included biological science, history and the arts; and 12 career/technical categories that included machine tool operations, automotive technology and nutrition.

Caledonia High School finished as the overall winner of the competition in the 11th year of the event.

EMCC awarded first-place finishers with a $2,000 scholarship at EMCC; second-place winners earned a $1,000 scholarship; and third-place winners were awarded a $400 scholarship.

"These are great scholarships," said EMCC Dean of Student Affairs Cathy Kemp. "You can use them for dual credit, for summer school between your junior and senior year, or you can use them to help pay tuition once you graduate from high school. They are one of the most flexible scholarships we have."

Here are the winners from the Starkville area:

Starkville Christian School:

Anna Carr - 1st place for Culinary Arts.

Austin Wylie - 1st place for Hotel/Restaurant Management Technology.

Cecilia Smith - 2nd place for Nursing

Evey Lowrimore - 3rd place for Art

William Linder - 3rd place for Hotel/Restaurant Management Technology.

Starkville Academy

William Owen - 1st place for Recreational/Turf Grass Management Technology

Torin Hamilton - 2nd place for Recreational/Turf Grass Management Technology

Brady Richardson - 2nd place for Hotel/Restaurant Management Technology

Colt Prisock - 2nd place for Physical Science

Karlee McNeal - 3rd place for History/Government

Raegan Richardson - 3rd place for Drafting & Design Technology