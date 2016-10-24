Starkville aldermen approve new city staff study

Starkville aldermen authorized a new city staff study to review payroll and job description standards to ensure staff pay is comparable to other Mississippi municipalities.

The study could let the next city administration manage personnel issues into 2018 and beyond. Aldermen approved the $8,250 agreement with Mississippi State University's John C. Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development.

"I expect the report will be ready sometime in the spring," said Mayor Parker Wiseman.