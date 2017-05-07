Starkville Academy's Nicholson loves teaching game of football

Starkville Academy football coach Chase Nicholson enjoys introducing the game to the players.

That's what spring practice is all about to him.

Even though there may be an inter-squad scrimmage at the end of the next two weeks, Nicholson wants the Volunteers to embrace football and the learning that comes with it.

Starkville Academy will have its full squad available for football today now that baseball season is over and Nicholson anticipates having around 39 players on the field for work. "

Most (schools) will do a scrimmage or game this week and we'll just be getting everybody," Nicholson said. "We can't ask our guys to do that. Physically, they wouldn't be ready, or mentally. We have some guys coming out for the first time and guys who may not have played last year. We don't want to put them out there in a bad situation. We may do an inter-squad (scrimmage) at the end because we'll have this week and next week to go.

"We worry more about teaching the guys, who have not played a couple of years or are coming out for the first time, and help them fall back in love with the game and know what we're about.

"It's not always about the scrimmage at the end, but about having fun."

Outside of a couple of injuries that may prevent two or three Vols from practicing, Nicholson looks forward to being full speed starting today.

Even without the baseball players last week, Starkville Academy practiced with over 20 players for a Monday and Wednesday practice. The Junior Vols began spring drills two weeks before that.

"We've been doing football for about a month now," Nicholson said.

Nicholson said the process has been helped along by the good relationship he has with baseball coach Brooks Roberts.

While the baseball playoffs were taking place, the junior varsity baseball players were able to practice football after their season came to an end.

Starkville Academy believes in supporting multi-sport athletes and the coaches work with each other to share in that way.

"With coach Brooks being an assistant football coach, he was kind enough to let us have the junior varsity baseball guys and the guys who were not going to be playing in the playoff games," Nicholson said. "Their junior varsity season is over when they go to the playoffs. It helps his starters get more reps because they don't have to split time with jv people.

"With what we've done over the years, those jv guys look forward to that. They get to come to football and we send them back to baseball on game day, so they don't miss games. We feel like they are still on the baseball team, but they are starting to practice football. That's a real good deal we had even last year with coach (Jarrod) Parks."