Starkville Academy's Cox to attend EMCC

It's difficult to look upon a kicker as a leader at most places. Starkville Academy didn't have that problem with Sam Cox. Cox brought more to the Volunteers than just the abiility to kick the football. "He was more than just a kicker," Starkville Academy football coach Chase Nicholson said. "He was a true team player and a true leader. He's just what you want in a high school kid."

For more on Cox, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.