Starkville Academy sweeps Oak Hill

It was the first possession of the game on Monday night when Mary Peyton Passons drilled a 3-point shot from the wing to give Starkville Academy an early 3-0 lead.

For the next 7 minutes, the Lady Volunteers didn’t hit another shot as 17-straight shots went up and none of them found the bottom of the net. It frustrated the players, but also their coach Bruce Allsup.

Another Passons changed the course of the game to start the second half as Sydney Passons swished a long-range shot and started a huge third quarter spurt that led the Lady Vols to victory. Sydney’s 13 second-half points spearheaded a rejuvenated SA squad to a 53-31 win over Oak Hill and momentum heading into the final stretch.

The Vols also defeated the Raiders 62-51 to complete the sweep.

