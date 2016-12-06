Starkville Academy sweeps Hebron Christian in hoops
By:
LUKE VIVERETTE
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
PHEBA, MS
Bonner Hughes came into Tuesday night determined to lead the Starkville Academy Volunteers back into the win column
In the matchup against the Hebron Christian Lady Eagles, a close game transpired.
Although both teams played relatively sloppy, coach Bruce Allsup and his SA squad was able to come away with a 40-35 victory against a good Hebron Christian School team.
The Vols also defeated the Eagles 74-21.
For recaps of the games, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: