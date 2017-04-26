Starkville Academy sets for North AAA track meet

Starkville Academy track coach Sam Wright has a reason to feel optimistic about the potential of his team.

After good showings at the District 2-AAA meet last week at Winston Academy, Wright sees that carrying over to the AAA North State meet Wednesday and Saturday in Clarksdale at Lee Academy.

The Lady Volunteers won the district and Wright likes their progress.

They are really working so hard lately," Wright said. "I'm looking for some big things, especially out of Jordan Crowley in the 200 and the mile and a seventh grader Anna Claire Heflin has come on in the mile and two mile. Those two will actually run Saturday. The distance goes to Saturday. The sprint side will actually run on (today).

"I'm very pleased with the way Shelton (Spivey) has been running and (with) our 4x200 and 4x100, I really think we are going to shock some folks. Brooke Taylor, a senior, won the district in the shot and I expect her to have a real good showing (today) to quality for the state. Logan (Alpe) has really been running well. She has a good shot to qualify in the 400 and 200. (With) her sister Lillie Alpe and Hays Miller, I'm looking for big things coming out of the high jump (today)."

Individually, Spivey qualified for North State in the 300-meter run, while Mary Peyton Passons will run the 300-meter hurdles, Crowley and Heflin will participate in the 3200-meter run, Aubrey Campbell will throw the discus and shot put, Taylor will also toss the shot put, Logan Alpe will run the 200 and 400 meters, and Miller and Lilee Alpe will perform in the high jump.

"We're looking pretty good on the girls side," Wright said.

On the boys side, Dalton Dempsey will run the 200 and 400 meters and take part in the relays, while A.J. Willard will also run all three distance races.

Logan Roach and Jack Hevesy will run the 300-meter hurdles, Matt Miller will participate in the long jump and triple jump, Douglas Kelly will toss the discus, Austin Tucker will take part in triple jump and long jump, and Walker Tranum will throw the shot put.

"We've got more guys headed into field event and running events," Wright said. "One of the young men I'm really high on is A.J. Willard. He's got the fastest one mile going in at 4:52, so I'm extremely excited to see what he can do."

Wright believes if the relays can be crisp enough on the sticks with exchanges, it can be a good day in those events also.

The emphasis for Wright will be today and get as many athletes as possible to Saturday.

"If we can get to Saturday, we'll probably be able to carry more folks to the state meet than we have since I've been here," Wright said.