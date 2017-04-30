Starkville Academy set for postseason

Look past the overall record for Starkville Academy this year on the baseball diamond and you’ll find a team that’s got as good a chance as any to win a state title.

The Volunteers began the season 2-3 with losses to Lamar, East Webster and Oak Hill. During the first couple of weeks, however, they were without several starters who were finishing up an incredibly successful basketball and soccer season. When those players returned, things began to come together.

Now Starkville Academy stands 10-8 and finished off a 7-2 District 2-AAA record that handed it yet another district championship. With their success down the stretch, the Vols earned a first round bye in the AAA state playoffs and now are ready for Columbia Academy in round two this week.

“We’re in a really good spot right now,” Starkville Academy head coach Brooks Roberts said. “We started off kind of slow, but that’s common when a lot of our guys are playing so many different sports. Since then, everything has started clicking.

“The guys are taking really great swings right now. The record isn’t great, but it doesn’t really matter. The way that we’re playing baseball right now, everything is coming together now.”

Seniors Dillon Carrell, Codie Futral and Carter Roach are batting over .400 this season and helping lead the way for the Vols. Coincidentally, all three were helping other teams go deep in the playoffs before joining baseball this season and now are hoping to do the same on the diamond.