Starkville Academy picks up tournament wins

It took Milla Davis some time to get involved in the offense during Wednesday's game for the Starkville Academy Lady Volunteers.

Once she did, it came at a very good time.

Davis scored six points in a key stretch of the fourth quarter as the Lady Vols went on an 11-0 run, then went on to defeat J.Z. George 45-33 in the first round of the East Webster Christmas Tournament.

Starkville Academy coach Bruce Allsup went to Davis at halftime and asked her if there was anything to be taking advantage of in the post.

"She said she thought she was open," Allsup said. "We got her the ball and she made some plays that were big too."

The Vols also defeated J.Z. George 54-28.

For more on the SA games of Wednesday, see Thursday's edition of The Starkville Daily News.