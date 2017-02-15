Starkville Academy opens baseball season

Landon Rogers can hardly contain his excitement.

When the Starkville Academy Volunteers start the baseball season Thursday at Lamar School, Rogers will be the starting pitcher for head coach Brooks Roberts.

Rogers is ready.

"I can't wait to get on the mound again," Rogers said. "It has been a while, but it's here. It snuck up on us."

Roberts will have a full roster of 28 players when the basketball and soccer players get done with their seasons. Right now, he has 21 players to start the season and that's been plenty for the Vols.

The depth, even without the basketball and soccer players, has allowed Starkville Academy to prepare well.

"It's really helped getting live pitching in and we've been able to have a full scrimmage without having to change much up in the middle of it," Roberts said. "They've been working really hard and it's looked really good. The pitchers have gotten where they need to be right now. The hitters have gotten a jump from seeing different arm spots. Overall, it's been a good preseason."

As far as Rogers, he has been concentrating on improving his arm angles and arm slots during the offseason. He has been working on his bullpens, location and sharpening up his defense.

Rogers is a senior and part of a team with a nice mix of veterans and younger players with Codie Futral, Dillon Carrell, Kyle Faver and Will Miller.

"They've been there and they've done it," Roberts said. "Will Miller started for us as a freshman last year and others have been two or three years starters so it's been a good mix. We're going to have a lot of sophomores out there, but some experienced seniors to help balance it out."

In Lamar School, Roberts see a competitive team that will give the Vols a good test right off the bat.

"Coach Wilson always does a good job," Roberts said. "No matter if they are on an up year or down year, they are always competitive. We just hope to go over there and compete."

The junior varsity begins the action at 4 p.m., while the varsity is scheduled to take the field at 6 p.m.