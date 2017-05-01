Starkville Academy girls trio set for North State AAA tennis

A spot in the Mississippi Association of Independent School Class AAA Tournament is on the line Tuesday for three members of the Starkville Academy tennis team.

Sarah Morgan Pellum, Lily Holliday and Emory Stevens will be competing in Greenville today at the AAA North State.

The three Lady Volunteers qualified for North State after a good showing at the District 2 Tournament last week at Winston Academy.

Pellum is a senior that has paid her dues to the SA program and coach Robin Holliday knows she will be a strong representative of the school.

"She's been on the team every year but one," Holliday said. "We're just excited and can't wait for (today)."

With two wins on Tuesday, players advance to the state tournament on May 8 at Vicksburg.

Pellum is pleased with the progress of the program and her game as well under coach Holliday.

"This is very exciting and the first time I made it this far," Pellum said. "It's good to see our practice pay off.

"(Coach Holliday) changed our program a lot. It's been really good."