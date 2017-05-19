Starkville Academy football ends spring with scrimmage

There is a motto around the Starkville Academy football team right now and that's get better every day.

The Volunteers believe they have done that over the spring.

Starkville Academy capped spring practice with an inter-squad scrimmage on Friday at J.E. Logan Field and head coach Chase Nicholson was glad to be able to do that for the first time since 2014.

"Even then, we still had a lot of guys who had to play both ways," Nicholson said. "We didn't really swap people around that much (on Friday). We got a lot of good out of it. It was an 8-6 game. We should have scored more on both sides, but the defense made some plays. We saw people making plays on both sides of the ball."

With the temperature hovering about 90 degrees and a breeze to make it feel a little cooler at times, the Vols got the work in that was needed.

Nicholson said it was satisfying to be on the field, while other schools had already wrapped up its work for the spring.

Running back Nason Heflin didn't mind. He was too busy being productive for the offense and had several nice runs on Friday.

"We started three weeks ago and we come out there every day," Heflin said. "We do our best and coach pushes us to do our best. Everyday we just push to get better and better."

The work is not done for Starkville Academy.

With school still in session next week, Nicholson looks to use that time wisely to give the Vols a jump on the summer.

Nicholson will then give the players about 10 days off before returning for summer conditioning on June 5.

Heflin knows Starkville Academy needs to take advantage of every opportunity to iron out some specific things.

"We've still got stuff to work on," Heflin said. "We still need to bond as a team, but we're getting there."