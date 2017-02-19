Starkville Academy boys begin postseason

Matt Sykes is trying to build a soccer dynasty at Starkville Academy.

In only his first year as the coach of both the boys and girls programs, he’s off to a pretty good start.

The Lady Volunteers capped his first season at the helm with them with a state championship, and now the Vols begin their quest to duplicate what the girls did when they begin the postseason Monday.

“We’re not only trying to win this year, but trying to win for years to come,” Sykes said. “That’s how I approach it in developing the younger guys.”

Starkville Academy takes on Greenville St. Joseph at 5:30 p.m. The match will be played at the Starkville Sportsplex.

Sykes said it doesn’t matter what the Vols have done to this point. He wants them to focus on the present and “the task at hand.”

It hasn’t been smooth sailing the entire season for Starkville Academy, but Sykes can see his team improving in certain areas.

“We had a couple of games where we didn’t play right, but you could still see the improvement even with the poor play,” Sykes said. “We tied Pillow and lost to Heritage, but you could see they were getting better in small parts of the game, which was a silver lining in those two matches.

“There was a reason for everything and I think those guys went through some adversity as well. It’s hard to say we haven’t gotten better throughout the year. I think we are about to play our best soccer, especially with what’s on the line. We’re going to step up.”

Sykes knows the first round matchup won’t be easy against a quality opponent with a quality coach.

“Any team that makes the playoffs on any level is going to be a threat,” Sykes said. “They have one heck of a coach there that I’ve learned a lot from. He is an incredible guy and makes the game simple for the kids and they really buy into it. They have a couple of guys who are tough to defend, but I think we have 11 players that are going to be better than them.”