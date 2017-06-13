Stark Vegas sock design wins national competition

A design by a Starkville native bearing the nickname "Stark Vegas" won a national competition and is now being sold at Sports Center.

Balega International, a company that sells socks specially designed for runners, hosted the competition in 2016 called "Your Dream Run Retailer Design Challenge."

Evelyn Collins, 29, works as a graphic designer at the Sports Center. She designs jerseys, T-shirts, company shirts and company logos to put on custom apparel.

When Sports Center Shoe Manager Andrew Tyler told Collins about Balega's competition, she created her own design and submitted it.

Collins' design was a simple one. The socks have gray as the base color, with deep red lines that follow the curves and the edges of the foot. Then, on the inside of the socks' top hem, bold, lime green words spell "Stark Vegas."

Collins said when she submitted her Stark Vegas sock design, she was planning ahead.

"I put Stark Vegas because I was thinking, if I do win, I want to be able to market it to the people in Starkville," Collins said. "We're the only people in Starkville that sell that brand."

Collins said the sock's simplistic design and color choice was meant to be gender neutral, so anybody that wanted the sock would be able to wear it.

"It was around this time a year ago that the people were voting on the designs," Collins said. "I was put in the final 20."

Balega ran the voting process was through Facebook. The company chose 20 socks and hosted two rounds of voting. For the first week, they posted 10 socks for voters to "like", and the second week of voting, they posted the remaining 10 socks. Balega then took the top two socks in each group of 10 and designated the four design winners. Collins' design was one of the winners from the second week of voting.

Collins said Sports Center ordered the limited edition socks in March. Now, Collins' "Stark Vegas" socks hang alongside the other designs sold by Balega.

"We had about 250 pairs and once they're gone, they're gone," Collins said. "We can't order any more, and we have already sold a good bit."

Collins said she enjoyed being in the competition, and if another design challenge arises, she plans to compete again.