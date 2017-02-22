Stark Aerospace names new CEO

Columbus-based contractor Stark Aerospace on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike McGrevey as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

McGrevey will replace outgoing CEO Robert “Doc” Foglesong, who recently announced plans to retire. The retired general will continue with the company as Chairman of the Board.

In his new role, McGrevey will lead the company's overall strategic direction, while working to drive growth and raise profitability.

“Mike is a great fit for Stark Aerospace as we reach forward into new business domains and continue to offer quality products in the national security domain,” Foglesong said.

After the announcement, McGrevey cited the company’s strong commitment to protecting armed forces both domestically and abroad.

“With a passion for promoting our military and protecting those who serve our country, I look forward to working with the company to build upon a long-standing history of success in the defense sector and building our commercial interests.”

The company discussed McGrevey’s background in a press release, saying the retired U.S. Air Force officer has held many lofty positions with the state of Mississippi.

After his military service, McGrevey worked as vice president of Finance and Administration and Chief of Staff at Mississippi State University. Before that, he served as deputy director of the Mississippi Development Authority.