Stapleton contributes for Bulldogs

Xavian Stapleton walked into the Jackson Memorial Coliseum media room all smiles on Monday night and no one could blame him.

The simple fact that Stapleton had come home and played in a familiar arena where memories were made years ago was a start, but he had a bigger story forming. It had been 18 months since Stapleton had played in an actual game and the world had been lifted off his shoulders when he got 11 minutes in MSU’s 86-44 blowout win against Southern Miss.

“It was surreal," Stapleton said. "It’s been a long journey, (because) 18 months is a long time not to play basketball. I’ve got to give credit to my teammates. They helped me stay dedicated. When I got there, it felt good.”

