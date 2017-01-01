Stapleton coming into form for MSU

There was no reason for alarm if you felt the ground shake in the area a couple of times last Thursday night.

Those were just the aftershocks of a pair of rim-rattling dunks by Mississippi State’s Xavian Stapleton over at Humphrey Coliseum.

The sophomore guard, in his third game back after suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, was finally starting to feel like himself on the court yet again and proved it with a pair of highlight-reel-worthy jams against the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“I feel real good about my health,” Stapleton said after the game which was a 77-54 win for the Bulldogs. “I feel that I am almost 100 percent. My confidence is building up the more minutes I play and the more games that I get in and at practice, I am getting better and better.”

