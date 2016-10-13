On the stands now

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys made the Sports Illustrated cover for the Oct. 16 issue that was scheduled to hits stands on Thursday. This is the third time Prescott has been on the SI cover with the other two times while he was at MSU. One of the subjects Prescott discusses is playing for the team he grew up following. "It's a dream come true…, but it doesn't feel like I'm dreaming." For more information, go to SI.com and follow Prescott's progress with the Cowboys in the pages of the Starkville Daily News.