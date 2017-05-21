Spring encourages Edwards at Eupora

Eupora and coach Stephen Edwards weren’t happy with the way things ended last season.

The Eagles went 5-6 and lost their last game of the season 27-0 to arch-rival East Webster on their own field. It was, however, a young squad of talented players that are expecting to do big things in 2017. This spring got Edwards fired up about his third team and what it could do with a deeper, more-experienced roster.

Most importantly, the Eagles are loaded up front on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve got older kids now on the offensive and defensive line and that’s what we wanted,” Edwards said. “We had a really good spring and got after it. We hosted Houston and Bruce for the spring game and they gave us good competition. I was really pleased with the effort.”

Both teams handed the Eagles a loss last season and Edwards wanted his squad to give itself a measuring stick spring finale to prepare it for the fall ahead. The Eagles ended up winning both games despite missing nine players for the baseball playoffs.

“Offensively, we were able to score a few times on both teams," Edwards said. "Defense was really hitting hard so I was proud of that. We had all of our offensive and defensive linemen out there this spring which was huge to start that competition. We’re going to have a lot of depth there and not much drop off so we can rotate.”

There was no Al Dumas or Tanner Knight, both big pieces of the Eupora special teams and offense. The fact that the Eagles didn’t miss much of a beat without those two star baseball players experiencing the spring was huge for Edwards.

It was also an opportunity for starting quarterback Edwin Herard to continue to improve. Herard finished off a fantastic sophomore season at quarterback with 994 rushing yards and another 645 through the air. Edwards said that the spring practices and the scrimmages were mostly about Herard improving in the passing game.

“He threw the ball extremely well and had a couple of touchdowns to some kids,” Edwards said of his quarterback. “We wanted to see how he threw the ball and he did good in practice and in the game.”

The biggest boost of the spring and the upcoming season is the addition of one familiar face on the sidelines. New athletic director and former Choctaw County head coach Adam Dillinger is now a part of the coaching staff with Edwards and the head coach couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It obviously adds experience," Edwards said. "You’re going to be better if it’s something that you’re passionate about and you can tell he loves coaching and could see that in the spring. He worked with Edwin in the spring a lot, too, so he’s going to help us.”

Edwards said that he has several players going to a Louisiana-Lafayette camp hosted by Mississippi College on May 31 and then the team will begin its summer workout program on June 1.

(Editor's Note: This is the first of a series of stories wrapping up spring football practice for high schools in the Starkville Daily News coverage area.)