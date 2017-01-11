SPRD youth basketball league sees good response

Like anything in life, success is built in youth.

Starkville Parks and Recreations and the city of Starkville takes that thought to heart as it works daily to instill success among area youth in sports that they can carry on in the future. It’s beginning to take hold at a rapid pace.

This season’s basketball league has seen an unprecedented turnout and a massive improvement over just one year’s time.

After putting together 62 teams a year ago, the Parks and Rec department announced that 87 teams are taking part in the league that began last Thursday and 687 players from around the community have joined.

For more on the league, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.