Spivey to leave MSU football program

Mississippi State wide receiver Jonnas Spivey announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he is leaving the MSU football program.

“After back and forth contemplation, I have decided to search my possibilities as I continue my education and football career outside of MSU,” Spivey posted in a note on Twitter.

The redshirt freshman did not play in a single game for Mississippi State last season and concluded his MSU career without ever seeing action in an official game.

Spivey originally came to MSU as part of State’s 2015 signing class. He was ranked a three-star prospect out of Bay Springs High School. He’ll now take those talents to another institution.

“I am excited about the opportunity that God has created for me to continue chasing my dreams as a student-athlete,” Spivey wrote.