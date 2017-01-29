Spirit of Oktibbeha: SHS student wants to inspire others to do good

Few young people are as involved in their community as 16-year-old Starkville High School junior Rachel Hannah.

Hannah is a member of the Starkville chapter of Distinguished Young Women, where she is able to find a wide range of volunteer opportunities, but that’s far from all she does.

She is also involved with the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA). As a hostess student for HOSA, Hannah has helped offer free blood pressure screens at events like the Cotton District Festival.

“To know I made that difference and helped out, it makes me feel good and makes me want to do more,” she said. “I encourage people to do something great.”

One of Hannah’s favorite volunteer experiences came when she went to an event for first responders and painted faces. But she is not afraid to get her hands dirty.

“When random organizations have cleanups, I’ll help out with that, too,” she said.

Hannah first moved to Starkville in July 2016 from Moss Point, Mississippi. She was a cheerleader at her previous school and said that helped instill in her a sense of community service.

“Being a leader gets you noticed and can lead you to great things scholarship-wise,” she said. “It’s not always about who you know, but who knows you and what you know.”

After high school, Hannah plans to go to college and then medical school.

“I want to inspire others to be successful,” she said.

“I can always thank my parents and my family, for giving up their lives and time to take me to these events so I can volunteer and sometimes going,” she said.