Spirit of Oktibbeha: Janice Blue volunteers to empower all creatures

Starkville native Janice Blue, 58, spends as much time as she can volunteering with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, where she cares for animals, and the Christian Women's Job Corps, where she encourages women.

"Christian Women's Job Corps is a program that women go through that really empowers them," Blue said. "We just had graduation, so I helped set up graduation … I try to help where they need me to."

Blue said she went through the Christian Women's Job Corps program, herself, in 2010. She said the program teaches women how to work with technology and helps to make them computer-confident. After Blue finished the program, she started volunteering with it.

Blue's other volunteering passion is the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. Blue began volunteering with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society in August, 2016, and spends up to 15 hours a week helping to take care of animals.

Sarah Buckleitner, the outreach coordinator for Oktibbeha County Humane Society, said Blue has fostered kittens for OCHS and goes to the shelter to walk dogs rain or shine.

"We have probably a 95 percent placement rate," Blue said. "We just adopted out Eloise, who was our longest-time resident. She was with us for 111 days."

Sanitation is important to keeping the animals healthy at OCHS. There are many chores to be done to keep the facility clean, and to keep the animals active and healthy. The dogs need walked, kennels are rinsed out to keep clean housing for animals, blankets and towels that the animals lay on need laundered, and bowls for food and water need washed after use.

Blue said she has been helping long enough that she is able to help guide fellow volunteers.

May is kitten boom month, where more kittens are born and given to the shelter, and the OCHS is also currently having a puppy sale.

"We have about four or five kennels full of puppies, right now," Blue said. "For shelter employees, it's a big job when someone shows up with animals."

When new animals come in, employees at the shelter weigh the animals, worm them and make sure the animals are up to date on their vaccines.

However, despite the rise in the number of animals, OCHS generally sees a decrease in volunteer numbers during summer months. Students who volunteer during the school year often go home, and it leaves less hands to help out at the shelter.

"During the summer we will be down on volunteers and up on population," Blue said. "If anyone is interested, we can always use help."

Meanwhile, Blue plans to keep helping. She is currently fostering a kitten at her home, taking care of it after hours and keeping it healthy.