Special delivery: Mullen household has request for Santa

Santa Claus can usually take things easy the day after Christmas.

However, this year, Kris Kringle is going to have to wait a day to relax because a special delivery has been requested at the home of Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen.

The Bulldogs are spending this Christmas season in Florida at the St. Petersburg Bowl. MSU and Miami (Ohio) kick off on Monday at 10 a.m.

The State team headed to the Sunshine State this past Wednesday, so while everyone around the world enjoys their Christmas bounty on Sunday, the 25th, Mullen, his wife Megan and two young children Canon and Breelyn have asked Mr. Claus if he minds a return trip to Starkville 24 hours after his usual busy night so that the Mullen family can tear into their gifts a day later.

“We had to write a letter to Santa Claus,” Mullen said. “Hopefully, we get the letter to him that he’s going to need to drop off stuff at our house on the night of the 26th when we get back from the bowl game. I think everybody is worried about being at a bowl trip and Santa possibly skipping our house.”

