SPD searching for suspects in aggravated assault at La Terraza

The Starkville Police Department is investigating an incident involving an aggravated assault that took place at La Terraza restaurant on Thursday.

The SPD said in a release that the suspects left without paying for service and struck an employee with a vehicle when leaving the property.

SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady said no treatment was requested at the scene following the incident. The suspects are described as two females who left the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this, or any other incident, is asked to contact SPD at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.