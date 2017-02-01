SPD searching for "skimming" suspect
By:
SDN STAFF REPORT
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
The Starkville Police Department is requesting help identifying a "skimming" suspect.
The SPD released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday and said the incident is currently under investigation.
"Skimming" devices are typically used to gain a victim’s credit card information.
Anyone that sees anything suspicious are advised to immediately contact the Starkville Police Department.
Tips can be turned in to the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.
