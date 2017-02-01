SPD searching for "skimming" suspect

The Starkville Police Department is requesting help identifying a "skimming" suspect.

The SPD released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday and said the incident is currently under investigation.

"Skimming" devices are typically used to gain a victim’s credit card information.

Anyone that sees anything suspicious are advised to immediately contact the Starkville Police Department.

Tips can be turned in to the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.