SPD renovation still on schedule

The ongoing Starkville Police headquarters renovation remains on schedule.

Police Chief Frank Nichols gave an update on the renovation at the Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night, and reported that the $4.6 million project was 54 percent complete and on target for a May move-in.

“We are still making progress,” Nichols said at the meeting. “We had a meeting with the contractor (Tuesday), and they said the same thing, that there’s a lot of progress that has taken place, and that it’s still on schedule.”

Nichols said the plumbing and electrical work were complete, and that contractors had encountered a small issue with the building’s roof.

“The roof was redone, we don’t know when, with solid metal,” Nichols said. “They had to go in there and cut it out with a torch.”

Nichols said work on the second floor would begin in February. Plans also call for insulation, a fire protection system and a HVAC system to be installed.

The SPD will continue to operate out of several temporary facilities throughout the city during the renovation.