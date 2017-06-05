SPD officer placed on paid leave after Saturday shooting

The Starkville Police Department, along with the District Attorney's Office of the 16th Circuit Court, held a joint press conference on Monday at City Hall to discuss further details regarding an officer-involved shooting Saturday near South Wedgewood Road.

The suspect - identified by MBI as 18-year-old Zyterrious Gandy, of Starkville - was injured during the incident.

SPD Chief Frank Nichols told local media on Monday the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Nichols said.

SPD officers responded early Saturday morning to a shoplifting call at the Sprint Mart located at the intersection of Highway 12 and South Montgomery Street. After attempting to make a traffic stop, MBI officials said Gandy then led officers on a high speed chase that ultimately ended off of South Wedgewood Road after Gandy back into two SPD patrol cars and caused property damage to the porch of a private residence.

Gandy was shot during the pursuit and taken to OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville to be treated for injuries before being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

No officers or local residents were injured during the incident.

District Attorney Scott Colom also spoke to the media, praising the efforts of local law enforcement who turned the investigation over to MBI.

“They are assuring there is an independent investigation by immediately referring the investigation to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and then cooperating in that investigation by having no involvement,” Colom said. “There will be an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting Saturday and one that the public can trust will have integrity.”

The identities of the officers involved have not been made public.

Gandy has not been formally charged at this time and no updates have been given as to his condition. He was still at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson as of Sunday afternoon.