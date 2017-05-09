SPD offering Citizens’ Police Academy

The Starkville Police Department will soon provide a special opportunity for locals to better understand how the department operates on a daily basis.

SPD on Monday announced it will host a Citizens’ Police Academy beginning Thursday, June 8, which consists of 10 classes aimed at giving a glimpse into what the job entails. The classes will be two hours each, with one four hour session held on a Saturday.

The cost to participate is a $50 administration fee, which covers classroom materials, T-shirts and a class graduation.

The course is open to Oktibbeha County residents over the age of 21. Those participating must also pass a background check and will not be exempt from possession of a firearm.

Applicants have until May 31 to register for the course.

Application packages are available through Corporal Josh Wilson, who can be contacted by email at j.wilson@cityofstarkville.org. Also, applicants should reach out with the email subject line containing “CA Application Package.”

You may also leave a message for Wilson at 662-323-4131 to request an application package.