SPD nabs burglary, spying suspect

After an overwhelming community response, Starkville police arrested a man wanted for the burglary of a home in the Long Meadow neighborhood, and he was also charged following a "peeping tom" incident in September.

Eddie W. Parks, Jr., 58, was arrested Wednesday after authorities issued two warrants for his arrest.

The residential burglary occurred in the early hours of Oct. 28, and the peeping tom incident occurred Sept. 5, according to SPD. The incident occurred at the Courtyard Marriott, 100 Mercantile St, SPD said. Parks faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the peeping charge.

Court documents show Parks broke into a home on Polar Road through the garage, and stole a 42-inch flatscreen television. Two other incidents were reported in the neighborhood last week.

The peeping complaint states he attempted to spy on hotel guests, according to court documents.