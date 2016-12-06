SPD makes weekend arrests

Starkville police arrested a man wanted for sexual battery, and another man for hit and run and felony drug charges last weekend.

Battery

SPD arrested Randall C. Richardson, 21, of Starkville on Dec. 3 and served the 21-year-old a warrant for sexual battery.

The incident allegedly occurred at University Towers at 604 University Drive shortly before Halloween, according to the criminal complaint against Richardson.

He was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail, and later bonded out on a $10,000 bond. He will appear in Starkville Municipal Court at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3.

In both arrests, SPD asks anyone with information regarding the incidents contact the department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151

Hit and run

On Dec. 3, SPD arrested Phillip M. Drungole, 31, of Starkville for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.

SPD alleges Drungole had methamphetamine in his possession at the time of the wreck on Highway 12 West near C-Spire, according to SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady.

Drungole was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, with a bond of $12,444.25.

Editors note: This story will be updated as more information is made available.