SPD makes multiple arrests in 24-hour period

Starkville police arrested multiple individuals over Wednesday and Thursday this week, according to a department news release.

Traffic stop

SPD arrested Alandre K. Jones, 24, of Starkville and charged him with possession of a stolen firearm, careless driving, no insurance, no drivers license and possession of marijuana in a vehicle, authorities said.

The charges stem from a traffic stop early Thursday morning, according to SPD.

Auto burglaries

Authorities arrested and charged two unidentified minors each with one could of auto burglary, SPD confirmed.

The individuals were processed then released to family members.

Authorities ask anyone with information of the incidents to contact SPD at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.