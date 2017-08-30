SPD looking for credit card fraud suspect

The Starkville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a credit card fraud suspect.

Few details were provided as to the location of the incidents, but surveillance photos were provided by the SPD to identify the suspect and a vehicle.

Anyone with any information into this or any other incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.