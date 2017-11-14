SPD investigates shots fired downtown on Sunday

The Starkville Police Department responded to a 911 call of a man with a machine gun inside State Theater early Sunday morning, but no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

Officers responded to the call on Sunday morning at 1 a.m.

“On arrival, this proved to be a false call,” SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady said.

At the scene, police detained one individual and found a handgun. At this time, no charges have been filed and the incident is currently under investigation.

“While officers were still on scene, a separate and unrelated incident took place where a shot was fired on a nearby street,” Lovelady said.

A vehicle believed to be involved was stopped for further investigation when an unrelated misdemeanor arrest was made.

The discharge of a firearm is still under investigation